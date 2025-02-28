The Toss Up in Gardena aims to serve community with healthy, tasty food options

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The health of the community is what motivates The Toss Up in Gardena. The beloved family-owned restaurant serves everything from shrimp and chicken to tofu.

The eatery, which is located in the Artesia Square Center near Artesia Boulevard and Normandie Avenue, has gourmet signature salads, soups and lifestyle bowls, pasta and big baked potatoes on the menu.

The restaurant also offers a deliciously refreshing acai bowl, which is perfect for breakfast.

"We want to make a difference to help people to have a quality of life as they grow older and we feel like the type of food that we're serving will give them that opportunity," said Ricky Brumfield, co-owner of The Toss Up.

Brumfield's daughter Desiree tossed out the idea of The Toss Up during the COVID pandemic as an opportunity to provide healthy food options to people in Gardena and nearby communities.

Today, customers can feast on more than 10 different signature salads - with protein ranging from shrimp and chicken, to ahi tuna and tofu.

The majority of the salad dressings are made in house. Plus, everything is fresh and nothing is fried.

"We definitely want to be able to offer these types of dishes to the people we know need them, especially the ones who are suffering from underlying conditions," Brumfield said.

This family hopes to expand this business one day.

The Toss Up in Gardena's Artesia Square Center is open Sunday through Friday and closed on Saturdays.

