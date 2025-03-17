Trader Joe's recalls 61,000 sparkling water bottles due to 'laceration hazard'

The affected products have lot numbers 11/28/2024 L and 11/27/2024 L, which can be found on the lower part of the label

Trader Joe's has recalled more than 61,000 units of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water sold across 12 states due to a potential safety risk.

The glass bottles may crack, posing a laceration hazard, according to an announcement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Mar. 13.

The recall affects 750ml Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water bottles sold individually or in cases of 15. These bottles feature a white, blue and red label with the name "Gerolsteiner" on the front.

The affected products come from two specific lots, with lot numbers 11/28/2024 L and 11/27/2024 L, which can be found on the lower part of the label.

The company stated that no injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled bottles, which they say were flagged during an investigation into bottle breakage during production.

The recall affects 61,500 units sold at Trader Joe's locations across 12 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. The bottles were available between December 2024 and January 2025 for approximately $3 each, according to the CPSC.

Maarten Moog, president and CEO of conSup, the U.S. sales office and importer for Gerolsteiner, told ABC News on Sunday that this is the first recall in the 35 years the company has been importing the product from Germany.

Moog says the issue stemmed from a single batch of glass bottles from one supplier, with less than 1% of the bottles found to be defective and the recall affects only two days' worth of production that was shipped to the U.S.

"It is a very small number, and then of that small number, it is a very limited percentage of products that could even possibly have a problem," he continued. "There's no harm, and that's why it's not an FDA recall, it's a consumer protection agency recall."

He added, "There's no harm in consuming the product. It is just that there is a potential that a bottle could break right and quite frankly, this was delivered in January of 2025. We are now at the end of March, and the chances that there are any products remaining out in the marketplace are extremely limited."

In the announcement on Thursday, the company also advises consumers to stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles and return them to the store for a full refund. Proof of purchase is not required, but the recalled bottle must be returned to receive a refund in cash or credit.

ABC News has reached out to Trader Joe's for additional comment, but did not immediately hear back.