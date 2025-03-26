The Black Cat Will Be Hosting a Trans Day of Visibility Event

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Black Cat and Babygay will be hosting an event for International Trans Day of Visibility on Monday, March 31, at 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This event will honor the accolades and accomplishments of transgender and gender-expansive individuals, and to shed light on the subjects that circulate throughout the transgender community.

There will be a photo series by photographer, Zach Oren, who is displaying his visual essay, "Ides of Gender," about the development of the trans community since 2017. There will also be a live performance by the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, America's premiere all-trans chorus.

There will be a panel introduced by PJ Bresica, founder of Babygay, and moderated by Sydney Rogers, aka Miss Barbie-Q. Paolo Batista, Carla Ibarra, and Abdullah Hall will be the panelists for the evening.

The Black Cat is living history. This venue is deemed to be a Los Angeles Historical Landmark based on it being the first documented LGBTQ+ civil rights demonstration in the nation. The Black Cat first opened in Oct. 1966 to cater to a gay clientele at a time when same-sex relations were criminalized in California. Just two months later, the venue was targeted in the 1967 New Year's Eve police raid that exposed brutal violence against patrons and widespread discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

General admission is free to attend. The event will share proceeds from the bar and 20 percent of photo sales from "Ides of Gender" with the Fundación Latino Americana de Acción Social, Inc. (FLAS).