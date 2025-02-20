LIVE: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announcement on California's High Speed Rail project

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy will be in Southern California Thursday to make an announcement on California's controversial High Speed Rail project.

Duffy will be hosting a press conference in Los Angeles at 9:30 a.m. where he's expected to discuss the project's priorities.

The project has faced numerous setbacks over the years, especially when it comes to the construction timeline and funding.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump told reporters he plans on investigating the project himself. The president went on to call it one of the worst-managed projects he's ever seen.

High speed rail authorities responded to Trump's remarks on X, highlighting the progress made and the 14,000 jobs the project's already created.

Much the construction that's already been done is in the Central Valley.

According to the Los Angeles Times, roughly $13 billion has been spent on the project. The budget is roughly $100 billion more than the High-Speed Rail Authority's original $33 billion estimate.

The project is expected to be completed by the 2028 Olympic games, which are set to be held in L.A.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.