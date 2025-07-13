Trash piles up in Orange County as union goes on strike in solidarity with Boston workers

Republic Services sanitation workers are honoring picket lines in solidarity with striking workers in Boston. In the meantime, some cities are offering trash drop-off sites.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- As the trash piles up in Orange County due to workers walking off the job, some cities have opened temporary trash drop-off sites.

Republic Services sanitation workers are honoring picket lines in solidarity with striking workers in Boston.

AIR7 video from Orange County shows the trash piling up.

The Orange County Register says Brea, Anaheim, Fullerton and Garden Grove are offering temporary drop-off sites.

Trash has not been picked up since Wednesday in some areas.

The Bay Area is also being impacted by the walkouts.

"I live with my grandmother, and so obviously, she can't take the trash, so I've got to take the trash," Geriyah Hood from El Sobrante said. "But it's just crazy out here with these strikes, y'all. I hope we get it settled soon, because the trash is everywhere."

"I'm concerned that if this goes on much longer, we will have a public health issue," said John Gioia, the Contra Costa County Supervisor. "Our health officer has said it is not yet, but it could become one if this continues much longer.

The Boston workers are demanding higher wages and better health benefits.

Talks between the striking workers and Republic Services are set to resume this week.

