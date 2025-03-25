Trisha Yearwood thanks family, fans, husband Garth Brooks as star unveiled on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Trisha Yearwood has been an award-winning, top-selling country music artist for almost 35 years. She saw her star unveiled Monday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Yearwood's star is on Vine Street... in front of the famed Capitol Records building, where she recorded a Frank Sinatra tribute album a few years ago.

Yearwood was joined today by fellow country artists, and good friends, Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce. Trisha also thanked her number one "cheerleader"... her husband, and a fellow walk of fame honoree whose star is just a few yards away... Garth Brooks.

"As many accolades as he has won, I've never seen him more excited than he does when I receive something," said Yearwood. "And for all the people that want this for me, nobody wants it more than you. And I just appreciate you for being my support."

Yearwood admitted she was a bit overwhelmed by the honor, but she was trying to take it all in stride. "It's one of those surreal moments, my team, 'Team TY,' who I love, we all talk about being where your feet are. And I'm trying to be where my feet are! It's very surreal to be here. such an honor."

Yearwood's sister Beth, and her brother-in-law John, were also on hand... and they paid tribute to her late parents. Trisha said her mom would have loved every minute of this ceremony on the Walk of Fame.