Truck possibly carrying load of propane tanks catches fire on EB 101 Freeway in Encino

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A portion of the 101 Freeway in Encino is shut down due to a fire involving a truck that's reportedly carrying a load of propane tanks, authorities said.

The incident was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound lanes, close to the 405 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews received a report about a box truck on fire on the highway, possibly a diesel vehicle carrying a load of propane tanks.

Several additional crews are en route to the scene. California Highway Patrol is managing surrounding street closures.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.