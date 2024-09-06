Trump in court as he pushes for sentencing delay in NY hush money case

A New York judge will decide Friday whether to delay sentencing for the former president's criminal hush money case.

Trump's legal woes continue as a New York judge will decide Friday whether to delay sentencing for the former president's criminal hush money case.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18, after he was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records linked to a hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has asked Judge Juan Merchan to postpone the sentencing until after the election and Merchan has told the parties he would decide Friday.

It comes after Trump held a press conference at Trump Tower following Friday's court appearance to appeal the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll's sex abuse case.

At the press conference, he repeated claims that he denies knowing Carroll -- a claim for which he was held liable.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.