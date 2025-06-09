TSA warns 'Costco cards don't count' as REAL IDs

Summertime travel is ramping up and TSA wants you to know that while Costco cards may be good for getting hot dogs, you can't use them as a form of identification.

The Transportation Security Administration is reminding flyers this week that, despite rumors on social media, Costco and other 'Membership-Club' cards don't count for screening.

TSA says trying to use club cards for ID could actually lead to delays and travel headaches.

TSA last month began enforcing the requirement for REAL IDs and other acceptable forms of identification used for security points. Those accepted include: passports, border crossing and permanent resident cards.

