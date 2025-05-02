UC health care workers hold 1-day strike to protest hiring freeze

In conjunction with May Day, thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers staged a one-day strike at UC facilities across the state.

In conjunction with May Day, thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers staged a one-day strike at UC facilities across the state.

In conjunction with May Day, thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers staged a one-day strike at UC facilities across the state.

In conjunction with May Day, thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers staged a one-day strike at UC facilities across the state.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In conjunction with May Day, thousands of University of California health care, research and technical workers on Thursday held a one-day strike at UC facilities in Southern California and across the state.

Their union, University Professional and Technical Workers, says the action is in response to a systemwide hiring freeze imposed by the UC in March, a move the union contends is exacerbating a staffing crisis in the system.

The UPTE has been engaged in contract talks with the university, and the union staged a three-day statewide strike in February.

On this May Day, thousands of workers in L.A. and other major U.S. cities are demanding living wages, a safe work environment, and protection of immigrants' rights.

"What we're really asking is for the university to engage fairly with our proposals," said Julia Mangione, a research associate at UC Irvine.

City News Service contributed to this report.