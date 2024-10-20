UCLA police investigate suspected hate crime after students called slur, hit with water bottle

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The UCLA Police Department announced it is investigating a hate crime after a group of students were called an ethnic slur and had a water bottle thrown at them.

The incident happened in the 900 block of Westwood Boulevard around 1:11 a.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.

Five students were sitting on a bench outside of a Chick-Fil-A near campus when a dark SUV drove past the students.

The driver yelled an ethnic slur, and the front passenger threw an open water bottle that hit one of the students, police said. The student was not seriously injured.

Police said the incident is under investigation.