UCLA police searching for suspects accused of yelling homophobic slur at student

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects who allegedly yelled a homophobic slur at a UCLA student near campus and threw wads of paper at the victim.

According to the UCLA Police Department, the incident happened on Christmas Eve around 6 p.m.

The student was walking westbound on the north sidewalk of Weyburn Avenue when a black Mercedes-Benz convertible with four occupants drove up next to the victim, police said.

That's when police said one of the occupants yelled a homophobic slur at the student and another occupant threw wads of paper.

The victim was not hit by anything during the incident.

Police did not release a detailed description of the suspects, but said they're four men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the UCLA Police Department.