UCLA student sexually assaulted by food delivery driver near campus, authorities say

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for a food delivery driver who allegedly assaulted a UCLA student near the Westwood campus.

The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on North Lane, according to the university's police department.

The student, who lives in a complex in the area, was getting her order from the driver when she says the man suddenly touched her genital area. The man then got into a dark-colored sedan and drove off.

Students were left on alert after they received a warning from campus police about the alleged sexual battery.

"It is kind of scary, definitely, as somebody who does occasionally get things... And it wasn't even that late at night... You'd think that nothing that bad could happen," one student told Eyewitness News.

Students say they frequently order food delivery and usually feel safe. Now, because of the incident, some students said they take additional precautions when ordering deliveries.

"To hear that someone took advantage of, I guess, the small amount of trust given in that exchange is really terrifying," another student said.

The UCLA Police Department described the suspect as a man between the age of 50-60, of short stature with gray hair and a full beard. He was wearing a dark zip-up sweatshirt and cream-colored pants.

Authorities are seeking any additional information that leads them to that suspect.