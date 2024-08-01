UC's fall 2024 class sets new record with largest, most diverse cohort of California students

The University of California is expecting its most diverse class ever for fall 2024, according to newly release data for student admissions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The University of California is expecting its most diverse class ever.

Data for student admissions released Wednesday shows the number of Latino and African-American students has increased, and the fall 2024 class of first-year students is at an all-time high.

"When you graduate and go out into the world, they're going to be reacting with students who may see the world differently than them," said Gary Clark, the associative vice chancellor for UCLA enrollment management. "And I think it's important for them to have that experience as an undergraduate, to be well-prepared for whatever comes next."

Race and ethnicity are only part of the incoming diversity. The data also shows growth in the number of students admitted from low-income backgrounds -- close to 41%. The percentage of first-generation students grew to 43%. Gender identity was included in the data for the first time, and it showed about 5% of admitted students identify as nonbinary or transgender or choose not to disclose.

"I think it's important for different ideas to be bouncing around a room like that," said Dexter Mack, an undergrad researcher at UCLA and a student at Santa Monica College. "If it's all the same thing and a stagnant ideal, you have this like cult ideology, nothing else is different. So, I think different is good."

"When people see this kind of diverse incoming class, there's always disturbing questions about 'Well, are they qualified?'" Howard said. "But I think it's very clear: To get into any of these UC campuses, you have to be more than qualified."