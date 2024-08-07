Community clinic at Jordan High School in Watts reopens after shutting down during pandemic

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high school wellness center and clinic in Watts reopened Monday after it shut down during the pandemic, bringing back much-needed medical and health services to the school and the surrounding area.

" [ It's a ] historic day," said Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "We are bringing necessary services to what I often refer to as the deserts of our communities."

School officials say they are trying to address all the issues that might prevent a student from getting to school.

The UMMA clinic offers a variety of services, including physicals, behavioral health services and even dental care. The wellness center originally opened in 2008 and closed during the pandemic.

"These services were not available, so many services and healthcare for sure," said Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who attended Monday's event. "Sometimes, people give up and they just think they're forgotten about, that nobody cares, that they can't get healthcare. So to have this reopening is a real inspiration to the community."

The clinic will serve students during clinic hours and while school is in session.

There's also a separate entrance for community members who stop by while students are in class.

"Being adjacent to the housing development here, and all the revitalization that's happening here in Watts, makes that so much more important," said UMMA Community Cinic CEO Adel Syed. "Community members, even during school hours, can come on to campus here and receive care ... just another resource for an area desert for healthcare access."

LAUSD students return to classes on Monday, Aug. 12, but the UMMA Community Clinic is already open.

It's currently accepting walk-in patients or those with appointments five days a week. To learn more, click here.