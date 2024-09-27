Unboxing Disney Halloween favorites including masks, books and more

We're back with yet another unboxing, and this time we're celebrating Halloween. From merch from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' to Disney villain must-haves, here are the best Halloween Disney products you need to shop. Find our favorite picks below - including a pair of pajamas that double as a Halloween costume.

Stoney Clover Lane Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Mini Pouch $88 Shop Now

Stoney Clover Lane Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Jumbo Fanny Pack $158 Shop Now

Stoney Clover Lane Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Jumbo Fanny Pack $208 Shop Now

Lovepop Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Flower Bouquet $19 Shop Now

20% off Kohl's Disney's Halloween Printed Plush Throw by The Big One $11.99

$14.99 Shop Now

30% off Kohl's Celebrate Together Disney Hocus Pocus Throw Pillow $20.99

$29.99 Shop Now

30% off Kohl's The Big One Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Throw Pillow $20.99

$29.99 Shop Now

30% off Kohl's Celebrate Together Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Throw Pillow $20.99

$29.99 Shop Now

Amazon Open Road Brands Disney Oogie Boogie's Lair Wall Decor $14.99 Shop Now

18% off Amazon Disguise The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Mask $8.99

$11 Shop Now

Sassy Woof Sassy Woof Nightmare Before Christmas Collection $34.99+ Shop Now

40% off Hanna Anderson The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Costume Long John Pajama Set $59.40

$99 Shop Now

Rock' Em Socks Rock' Em Socks - Disney Villains $19.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon Art of Coloring: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas $12.67

$15.99 Shop Now

20% off Amazon Sally's Lament: A Twisted Tale $15.19

$18.99 Shop Now

