WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Unboxing Disney Halloween favorites including masks, books and more

ByNishka Dhawan KABC logo
Friday, September 27, 2024 7:59PM
Here's what we unboxed for Halloween.
Sassy Woof

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

We're back with yet another unboxing, and this time we're celebrating Halloween. From merch from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' to Disney villain must-haves, here are the best Halloween Disney products you need to shop. Find our favorite picks below - including a pair of pajamas that double as a Halloween costume.

Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Mini Pouch

  • $88
    Stoney Clover Lane

    Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Jumbo Fanny Pack

    • $158
      Stoney Clover Lane

      Stoney Clover Lane Disney Villains Jumbo Fanny Pack

      • $208
        Lovepop

        Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Flower Bouquet

        • $19
          20% off
          Kohl's

          Disney's Halloween Printed Plush Throw by The Big One

          • $11.99
          • $14.99
            30% off
            Kohl's

            Celebrate Together Disney Hocus Pocus Throw Pillow

            • $20.99
            • $29.99
              30% off
              Kohl's

              The Big One Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Throw Pillow

              • $20.99
              • $29.99
                30% off
                Kohl's

                Celebrate Together Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Throw Pillow

                • $20.99
                • $29.99
                  Amazon

                  Open Road Brands Disney Oogie Boogie's Lair Wall Decor

                  • $14.99
                    18% off
                    Amazon

                    Disguise The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Mask

                    • $8.99
                    • $11
                      Sassy Woof

                      Sassy Woof Nightmare Before Christmas Collection

                      • $34.99+
                        40% off
                        Hanna Anderson

                        The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Costume Long John Pajama Set

                        • $59.40
                        • $99
                          Rock' Em Socks

                          Rock' Em Socks - Disney Villains

                          • $19.99
                            20% off
                            Amazon

                            Art of Coloring: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

                            • $12.67
                            • $15.99
                              20% off
                              Amazon

                              Sally's Lament: A Twisted Tale

                              • $15.19
                              • $18.99

                                * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

                                Report a correction or typo
                                Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
                                Watch Live
                                ON NOW