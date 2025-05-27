United Airlines changes traveler check-in times for domestic flights

United Airlines is changing its check-in cutoff time ahead of the busy summer travel season.

The Chicago-based airline will now require check-ins for domestic flights 45 minutes before departure, up from 30 minutes. The move, which applies to travelers without checked bags, starts June 3.

"The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines," United told "Good Morning America" via email.

United Airlines jetliners taxi down a runway for departure from Denver International Airport Friday, May 23, 2025, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The 45-minute cutoff will generally apply to all United customers traveling with or without checked bags on domestic flights. For international flights, United passengers will have to check in 60 minutes before departure.

In some cases, check-in times may vary, depending on the flight or airport destination, United said.

"Some airports or flights have special time limits which depend on location. If you dont meet your check-in time limits, well do our best to find another option," United explains on its website , along with a list of locations with different cutoff times. "However, we have the right to deny service which may result in cancellation of your reservation, denied boarding or the option to check your bags."