Senate passes LuLu's Law, in effort to create new shark alert system

WASHINGTON -- Congress is now taking action to better alert beach-goers about shark attacks.

It follows a string of sightings over the holiday weekend.

This week, the U.S. Senate passed LuLu's Law, which was named after an Alabama teen who was bitten by a shark last year.

It will allow authorities to send out cellphone alerts when there's been a shark attack, similar to a weather alert.

Lulu's law now heads to the house for approval.