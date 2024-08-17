US women have lower life expectancy than other high-income countries, study shows

American women aren't living as long as women in other high-income countries.

U.S. women of color have even shorter life spans. The latest federal data explains why.

Researchers examine what the numbers mean and what we can do about it.

"The problem is access" said Women's Health specialist Dr. La Tanya Hines with Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles.

Healthcare access and affordability are the main reasons why U.S. women have the lowest life expectancy among 14 high-income countries. A new Commonwealth Fund study finds the average American woman lives to be 80 years old compared to 87 for a woman in Japan and South Korea and 85 in Sweden and Australia.

"14-plus percent of women in this country across all backgrounds don't have access to care. That means that you're not seeing your primary care physician. When you have a problem, it means that you may be accessing the emergency room more frequently for less acute issues, but not necessarily getting what you need," she said.

The study found U.S. women also have a high rate of avoidable deaths from heart disease, stroke and cancer.

"They're sicker, younger. She's very overweight. She has diabetes and she has hypertension."

At least a quarter of American women take four different prescriptions regularly. Black women are nearly three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women.

Across the board, women of color faced more barriers to care and unmet social needs

"If you don't know where your next meal is coming from, and you're working a job without health benefits, the only thing you're trying to do is make ends meet and so that really creates a large disparity once again," said Hines.

But the national data doesn't reveal the significant variations among states.

"We here in California, we're not perfect, but we're a lot better than places that have not expanded Medicaid for all patients, especially young pregnant patients," she said.

Hines advises women to seek out affordable insurance options that can provide them with a medical home because living a long, healthy life takes teamwork.

"Please choose a health plan. Get your blood pressure well controlled. Get your blood sugar well controlled. You've got to get out and move. Movement is life. The system is something we can fix, but we've got to do our part," said Hines.