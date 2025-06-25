USC basketball's Alijah Arenas speaks about recovery from Cybertruck crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- USC freshman basketball player Alijah Arenas spoke to reporters Tuesday about his recovery from a serious car crash in Winnetka earlier this year.

"I've been good. I've been really getting back into it, especially where I was from where I am now, I feel like I've gotten a lot better," Arenas said. "And then especially seeing my teammates, it's really motivated me a lot to push forward."

Arenas, 18, was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma after crashing a Tesla Cybertruck in April. He was later taken out of the coma and released from the hospital with no major injuries following the fiery single-car wreck.

Arenas said Tuesday that the wheel of the Cybertruck didn't respond in the lead up to the crash.

He said he takes full responsibility for the crash.

Arenas, who is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, is officially enrolled at USC but is not practicing with the team right now.