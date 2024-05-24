USS Carl Vinson arrives at Port of Los Angeles as Fleet Week festivities kick off

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles Fleet Week is back again this year, but this time with a special twist.

There will be music, food and lot of fun activities like usual, but for the first time in 13 years, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier is taking part in the celebration: the USS Carl Vinson.

"Have to admit, it's pretty cool standing on the deck of the aircraft carrier, how many people think it's cool to be out here," said Jonathan Williams, one of the organizers of the event. "It's an opportunity to connect the community to our nation's military and the role and safeguarding freedom of the seas, the lifeblood of our international economy."

As tradition, organizers kicked off fleet week with a press conference to welcome the roughly three thousand military personnel and the anticipated 100 thousand visitors throughout the week.

"This week our opportunity is to continue learning about the incredible vessels that protect our shores and to meet some of the marines, sailors and members of the coast guard who serve our country," said Randall Winston, the Deputy Mayor of Infrastructure for the city of Los Angeles.

The USS Carl Vinson weighs 97,000 tons and is one of the largest warships in the world. It can hold more than 60 aircraft and this la fleet week, visitors can get an up close and personal look when they sign up for tours.

"When Los Angeles began hosting LA Fleet Week back in 2016, I don't think any of us realized just how this event would evolve, how important it would be to our community," said Eugene Seroka, chief of the port of Los Angeles. "And it would become the largest celebration over Memorial Day weekend in Southern California."

The multi-day celebration is free and you can find more information on the expo and community events at lafleetweek.com.