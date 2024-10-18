Recent grad Valentin Ochoa Rios never gave up on studies, or life goals, while battling cancer

A brave young man is staying positive, despite a tough battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Valentin Ochoa Rios stayed focused, and was able to graduate from high school in Oxnard, with a special thanks to one dedicated teacher.

Oxnard student receives special solo graduation ceremony A brave young man is staying positive, despite a tough battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Valentin Ochoa Rios stayed focused, and was able to graduate from high school in Oxnard, with a special thanks to one dedicated teacher.

Oxnard student receives special solo graduation ceremony A brave young man is staying positive, despite a tough battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Valentin Ochoa Rios stayed focused, and was able to graduate from high school in Oxnard, with a special thanks to one dedicated teacher.

Oxnard student receives special solo graduation ceremony A brave young man is staying positive, despite a tough battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Valentin Ochoa Rios stayed focused, and was able to graduate from high school in Oxnard, with a special thanks to one dedicated teacher.

OXNARD (KABC) -- It's a graduation filled with more emotion and pride than pomp and circumstance. One student just got his diploma in a graduation ceremony for one. The graduation ceremony was made even more special for this young man who's been fighting cancer, but has never given up on his studies, or his goals in life.

It was a graduation for just Valentin Ochoa Rios at Oxnard Union High School District, for Condor High School student. He's been bravely battling a cancerous brain tumor.

"I never thought I'd be able to finish after when I got diagnosed, I didn't really get to finish high school because of it," said Rios.

Last Spring, Valentin was diagnosed with stage 4 of Diffuse Midline Glioma, a tumor that's tough to remove because it's in the middle of his brain.

"When they started my radiation therapy, I started getting a lot of fatigue and a lot of nausea, but it wasn't until they put me on my chemotherapies that my vision started to get a lot worse," said Rios.

That's why he started an independent studies program where teacher Trace Neilan helped him finish one last class, verbally over the phone.

"It was a series of phone calls because he couldn't really come in because he was just too weak and he was making trips to the hospital," said Neilan.

He pushed through and finally has his diploma. His family... proud to see his hard work pay off.

"He got a construction license; he graduated high school all while going through therapies. That is so impressive and I'm so immensely proud of him," said Valentin's sister, Andrea.

His dad, brought to tears.

Valentin Ochoa, Valentin's Father, says his son is the other piece of his heart... that he's been his companion since he was little. Now, they see glimpses of hope with other treatment options, including tips from people on social media and their GoFundMe page designed to help with medical expenses. He says they're going to help him, to move his son forward... a brave young man who is staying positive, despite his circumstance.

As for the younger Valentin, he said the key is to just keep fighting. "Life is precious. We can't take advantage of time because any day could be our last."