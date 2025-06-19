Valley Village murder suspect linked to 2022 unsolved death of 81-year-old woman, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two robbery homicides years apart are now tied to the same alleged killer, authorities said Wednesday.

Erick Escamilla, 27, was arrested last month for the murder a 53-year-old man inside a Valley Village apartment in April. He reportedly broke through a skylight and stabbed the victim with a screwdriver.

An item of evidence now links Escamilla to the unsolved 2022 murder of an 81-year-old woman in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He allegedly broke into her residence, brutally killed her and then set the building on fire.

Escamilla is set to appear in court next Wednesday.