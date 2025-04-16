Murder charge filed against woman accused of drowning her 7-year-old daughter in Van Nuys

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A woman accused of drowning her 7-year-old daughter in Van Nuys has been charged with murder.

Graciela Castellanos, 37, was arrested Friday when police found her daughter, Rebecca, unresponsive in a bathtub at an apartment in the 6800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, officials said.

Castellanos' fiancé told Eyewitness News he believes she was triggered by a deep depression after she found out she might not become a legal resident.

Castellanos pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault on a child under 8 years old causing death, according to prosecutors.

Her next court appearance is set for June 17. She is being held on $2 million bail.

If convicted as charged, Castellanos faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.