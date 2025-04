Mother allegedly drowns 7-year-old daughter to death in bathtub, LAPD says

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A mother is in custody after allegedly drowning her 7-year-old daughter at a Van Nuys apartment Friday, police said.

The fatal incident happened at around 5:40 p.m. at the 6800 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 7-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub. She was declared dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.