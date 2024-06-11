Community rallies to restore vandalized 'Snoopy Bridge' in Tarzana

The "Snoopy Bridge" on Wilbur Avenue near Tarzana Elementary School received a revamp thanks to community members.

The "Snoopy Bridge" on Wilbur Avenue near Tarzana Elementary School received a revamp thanks to community members.

The "Snoopy Bridge" on Wilbur Avenue near Tarzana Elementary School received a revamp thanks to community members.

The "Snoopy Bridge" on Wilbur Avenue near Tarzana Elementary School received a revamp thanks to community members.

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A beloved passage, known as the "Snoopy Bridge," in Tarzana received a long-awaited facelift after residents and community members cleaned up the graffiti that dimmed the happiness it brought.

The bridge, which features 12 drawings of characters from Charles M. Schulz' famous "Peanuts" cartoon, is located on Wilbur Avenue near Tarzana Elementary School.

Students from the elementary school were part of the unveiling of the art panels on Monday. It was a moment that may not have happened had it not been for one curious resident who saw the graffiti earlier this year.

"I noticed the defacing of Charlie Brown and then I noticed it more and it just continued and nothing was happening... it just was kind of bothering me," said Kirk Donovan.

Donovan was determined to fix the vandalized art, so he turned to his community who rallied behind him.

"In the middle of this campaign, I would still do my walks and I would come over here and talk to Charlie Brown and say 'We're coming for you, Chuck!'," Donovan added.

A team effort between former students, Los Angeles City Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates, Hattas Studios and Tarzana community members made it possible to restore the artwork.

"I worked with the Schulz museum and got the approvals from them and put them in touch with Bob's office to get the paperwork they needed," said Stephanie Brody.

The project cost $20,000 and was made possible by the city arts fund.

"Hopefully, people will respect the murals that are up here and respect the community and the artwork... It's incredible art and it's historic," Blumenfield said.

The artwork has been a landmark in the area since the 1970s. Now students, parents and community members are able to enjoy it once again.