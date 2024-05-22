Woman declared brain dead after vicious attack near Venice canals

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of two women viciously attacked and sexually assaulted last month in the Venice canals area has been declared brain dead.

The two separate attacks were allegedly carried out by the same man the night of April 6. Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, was arrested days later in San Diego where he had allegedly fled.

Jones was charged on April 15 with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder and sodomy by use of force, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

A statement released Tuesday by DA George Gascón's office said it is aware of the circumstances surrounding the victim's condition.

"Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the victim's family and friends during this unimaginably difficult time," Gascón's chief of staff Tiffiny Blacknell said. "Our Office is evaluating how we will proceed to ensure the defendant is held fully accountable for his conduct."

L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park also released a statement that said:

"I am devastated to receive this news about the victim in the horrific Venice Canals attack. My prayers are with her family in this moment of loss and I want to extend my condolences on behalf of the entire Venice and Westside communities. While nothing can reverse this terrible tragedy, I hope the family is able to feel solace knowing that the perpetrator of this crime has been apprehended and justice will be served."