Suspect arrested in violent attacks on 2 women in separate incidents near Venice canals, LAPD says

Venice residents were on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who violently attacked two women in separate incidents.

Venice residents were on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who violently attacked two women in separate incidents.

Venice residents were on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who violently attacked two women in separate incidents.

Venice residents were on edge as Los Angeles police continued their search for a man who violently attacked two women in separate incidents.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent attacks of two women in separate incidents near the famed Venice canals, Los Angeles police announced Friday afternoon.

Anthony Jones, 29, was taken into custody late Thursday night in San Diego, LAPD Cmdr. Steve Lurie said at a news conference. Details of how Jones was identified as a suspect and located were not immediately disclosed.

Lurie said the attacks "did have a sexual element to them."

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of Strongs Drive on a report of a woman being approached from behind and struck with a blunt object, leaving the woman unconscious, authorities said. The suspect similarly attacked another woman about an hour later as she was walking near the Sherman Canal.

Police said both victims sustained significant injuries.

Los Angeles police continue to search for a suspect after two women were brutally attacked near the Venice Canals over the weekend.

The LAPD "is alerting the Venice community to these crimes to emphasize the importance of personal safety," police said in a statement in the aftermath of the attacks. "Residents are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings and notify the police of any suspicious activity or persons loitering in this area."

Officers increased patrols throughout the neighborhood as detectives worked to identify and arrest the suspect, the Police Department said.