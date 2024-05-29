Murder charge filed against suspect in Venice attacks after victim dies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of attacking and sexually assaulting two women in the Venice canals area has been charged with murder following the death of one of the victims, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The newly filed murder charge against Anthony Francisco Jones, 29, includes special circumstance allegations that he committed a forcible rape and forcible sodomy during commission of the killing, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Jones was originally charged with two counts of forcible rape and one count each of sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder and sodomy by use of force.

The DA's office said the additional murder charge was included after the victim died May 24.

"We are committed to seeking justice for both victims of these heinous crimes," District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. "The additional murder charge carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, in addition to the life sentences for the crimes previously alleged."

The separate attacks happened the night of April 6. Jones was arrested days later in San Diego after he allegedly fled.

Jones is due back in court June 11 at the Airport Branch Courthouse, when a date will be set for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. He is being held without bail.

City News Service contributed to this report.