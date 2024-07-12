Fire at Ventura County recycling yard sends plumes of black smoke over area

SATICOY, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire at a Ventura County recycling yard sent plumes of black smoke over the area as firefighters raced to douse the flames.

The rubbish fire erupted around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of Lirio Avenue in the community of Saticoy, east of Ventura, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Authorities said there is no threat to residential areas for now, but smoke will be visible through the night.

Footage shows massive flames ravage piles of trash and debris.

"If you would have been here earlier you would have seen that some of the stuff was exploding, and it was going up in the air," a resident who did not want to appear on camera told Eyewitness News.

He said the explosions sounded like fireworks.

Officials urge people nearby to limit their outdoor activity while the fire burns and to wear a disposable N-95 or P-100 mask.

"It's scary. I don't want my kids breathing it. I don't want to breathe it," resident Rachel Flores said.

About 65 firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is unknown.