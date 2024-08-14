Ventura County deputy hospitalized after being run over by fleeing driver

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized Tuesday evening after she was run over by a driver who fled the scene, authorities said.

The deputy was injured when she tried to conduct a traffic stop of a wanted suspect around 8:30 p.m. near Ventura Avenue and Kellogg Street in Ventura, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear what prompted the traffic stop or what happened in the moments before the deputy was injured.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene after the crash.

The deputy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A description of the suspect and their vehicle was unavailable. Investigators are looking for possible surveillance video to help them find the driver.