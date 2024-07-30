Veterans from East LA honored with new art installation, a mural titled 'Among the Valiant'

A mural titled "Among the Valiant" is a new art installation in East LA that honors local veterans.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been years in the making, but a new mural honoring local veterans has been unveiled to the community in East L.A. The project started in 2006, when residents began raising funds so that an artist could start working on the mural. Now, "Among the Valiant" mural is finally complete.

The wall is filled with images of veterans from East L.A. who made the ultimate sacrifice. One of those veterans was Julian Montes Ramirez, who fought in World War II. He was a waist gunner on a B-17 airplane.

His son David was proud to be present for the unveiling,

"I think it's probably a sense of pride especially for those who have relatives that are to on the wall. A great sense of pride in the Latino community," he said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis joined actor Edward James Olmos and East L.A. residents to unveil the installation of the missing panels for the mural, which was painted by late artist Richard Haro.

"We're here to celebrate something very important - the understanding that people who gave up themselves in a way that our community can never say thank you to," said Olmos.

The missing panels Haro painted were rolled up and sitting around for 10 years. Haro has passed away, but conservators were able to restore the paintings for the unveiling, which happened inside the community center at Ruben F. Salazar Park.

Haro's great grandson was amazed to see the final installation.

"Ever since I was a kid, he would have in his garage artwork going on, and as kids, me and the other grandchildren would sit there with him and he would paint and hang out with him, but it's really amazing seeing everything come to fruition," said Isaiah Haro.

Seniors in the East L.A. community helped raise money and gather photos of veterans to make this mural possible. More than $29,000 was allocated to hire conservators so the mural could be complete.

"It is a tribute to all the people who fought hard to make this happen but more importantly the sacrifices of our community," said Solis.