Vice President JD Vance to visit LA today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Vice President JD Vance will visit Los Angeles Friday, according to his office.

Vance will tour a multi-agency federal joint operations center, a mobile command center and will meet with leadership and Marines. He'll also deliver brief remarks.

