Suspects locked victims in room before ransacking Woodland Hills home, stealing safe

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for two men who broke into a home in Woodland Hills and ransacked it overnight.

The incident happened late Sunday night. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the masked suspects zip-tied a man in the home.

Authorities said that man once owned a coin business and the suspects questioned him about it.

A woman who was in the home at the time confronted the suspects, but they then locked her in the room with the man. The suspects ransacked the house and took off with a safe.

The two victims were trapped for four to five hours, and they told police they weren't sure what was in the safe.

Additional details were not available.