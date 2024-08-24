Victim's sister fights possible early release of convicted Riverside pedophile

A Riverside family is fighting the possible early release of convicted kidnapper and child molester Charles William Mix. Despite a lengthy sentence, he's now eligible under the state's elderly parole program.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- In June 2003, an Amber Alert flashed across California freeway signs for a missing 5-year-old little girl from Riverside.

The suspect at the time was 48-year-old Charles William Mix, who had kidnapped his roommate's daughter in the early morning hours.

"He befriended her father, gained everybody's trust, groomed her, and then he stole a child out of her own home," said Claira Stansbury, the victim's sister, who was just 9 years old at the time.

Now, she's speaking out on behalf of her sister after learning Mix was granted a parole suitability hearing in September.

"We had moved on from it," said Stansbury. "We were healing from it, and now we have to dive back into it to try continue to keep him in prison. Even though we have already been through this once before."

In 2004, Mix was sentenced to 350 years in state prison for molestation and kidnapping.

Two decades later, under California's Elderly Parole Program, Mix, who is now 69, is eligible for parole since he has severed 20 years of his sentence and is over the age of 50.

"California's legislatures are concerned with these criminals having life sentences and how it that fair to them," said Stansbury. "What really needs to be talked about is the life sentences of the victims that they didn't have a choice in."

She is now planning to speak before the Board of Parole Hearings on her sister's behalf.

"She's tried to a couple times to speak to people about it, and she says, 'It's harder than I thought it was. I am just not ready yet, but please, I need you to do it,'" said Stansbury.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is also fighting the early release of Mix, issuing the following statement to Eyewitness News:

"Our office stands firmly with the victims who must attend parole hearings to keep dangerous felons in prison. It is appalling that the state continues to put victims and their families through further trauma, forcing them to fight for the sentences that have already been handed down by a court of law. This practice compels victims to relive their devastating experiences. We have a team of dedicated attorneys and victim specialists fighting against the early release of dangerous felons. Our office is committed to protecting victims and seeing that this practice of early parole, is put to an end."

Meanwhile, the memory of Stansbury sister's kidnapping and abuse brings up raw emotions.

"I am just happy that she is here and she made it home," she said.