Police officer rescues boy from icy lake in New Jersey, video shows

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ -- Body cam video captured a New Jersey police officer saving an 11-year-old from an icy lake.

The rescue happened on Monday in West Long Branch, Monmouth County.

Officer Dave Brosonski arrived to find the child stranded in the middle of the lake.

A police officer in West Long Branch, New Jersey, saved an 11-year-old boy after he fell through the ice on a partially frozen lake.

A nearby resident had some rope to make sure the officer did not go under while trying to grab the boy.

He was taken to the hospital as a precaution for hypothermia.

The rescue comes just weeks after New Jersey first responders urged people to stay off ice, stressing no ice is safe.

"The rising temperatures, along with that sun and a little bit of the wind, if you do have water on the ice, it will degrade the ice a lot," Delran Fire Battalion Chief Joseph Cunningham Jr. said.

He said, even though it looks fine, conditions can change rather quickly.

"Don't try to rescue yourself. Keep the person talking, keep them going. That initial shock is gonna play a major role. Keep them talking, encouraging them to fight their way out of the water," Cunningham explained.