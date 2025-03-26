VIDEO | Pasadena bike shop targeted for 3rd time in last 3 months; thieves take $100k worth of bikes

A Pasadena bike shop was broken into for the third time in the last three months, with thieves stealing $100,000 worth of bikes in the latest hit.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena bike shop was once again targeted by thieves Tuesday and it was all caught on camera.

Velo Pasadena, a bike shop located at 2562 Colorado Boulevard, has been broken into three times in the last three months.

The latest occurred Tuesday at around 3:30 a.m. when a crew of at least six thieves stole $100,000 worth of bikes.

They have been open for 37 years and said they don't know how much more of this they can take.

Surveillance footage shows the masked suspects gathered outside the bike shop moments before breaking in.

One of the suspects is seen using a crowbar to open the back door. They then bust in a second interior door before racing inside.

All of the suspects grabbed a bike or two and ran out of the shop.

The robbery took less than a minute, but it cost the store tens of thousands of dollars.

The suspects were all seen wearing hoodies and masks.

They got away with multiple expensive bikes, including a rare Time VXRS Ulteam road bike.

Velo Pasadena is not the only bike shop targeted by thieves.

"Very frustrating. There's local shops getting hit left and right. A couple weeks ago another shop in Pasadena was also hit," said Matthew Gevrikyan from Velo Pasadena. "They need to start doing something with these burglars, these thefts, these robberies that are happening. I mean if they don't do anything it's just going to continue to get worse."

Pasadena police said they are investigating several break-ins in area bike shops and trying to determine if the crimes are connected.

The owners of Velo Pasadena hope the public helps identify the thieves.