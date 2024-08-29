Video shows fiery ending to crash that killed motorcyclist in Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video captured a fiery crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fullerton.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Commonwealth Avenue and N. Basque Avenue, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The motorcyclist was driving through the intersection and tried to avoid stopped cars that were waiting for a car to make a U-turn. Moments later, the rider of the Harley Davidson was hit by a gray 2021 Toyota Rav 4 and was ejected from the motorcycle into oncoming traffic.

Footage from the scene shows the vehicle burst into flames. The unidentified motorcyclist died, but the driver of the Toyota was able to escape safely and remained at the scene.