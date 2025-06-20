Video shows protesters and federal agents face off in Maywood after possible immigration raid

MAYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A protest broke out in Maywood after a possible immigration raid on Friday afternoon.

AIR7 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. Video shows two major confrontations -- one in Maywood and one in the nearby City of Bell.

In Maywood, AIR7 was flying over the area when federal agents deployed some kind of tear gas or smoke bombs on a small crowd of protesters. The crowd quickly dissipated in the chaos, with a lot of people yelling.

Things became aggressive after the gas or smoke was deployed. One protester was seen kicking it back toward the federal agents.

Video shows multiple SUVs, seemingly belonging to federal agents, stopped on Slauson Avenue near Alamao Avenue, about a block away from where the gas or smoke was deployed.

Just moments before that, a protest on Atlantic Avenue in the City of Bell got heated.

AIR7 video shows a group of about 100 people who showed up after an immigration operation in the area.

The video shows people throwing rocks and bottles at vehicles as they passed by.

It's unclear exactly which agency was involved in the immigration operation. Their vehicles were unmarked, and officers were not wearing recognizable uniforms.

Federal agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) -- including U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have been seen across the Los Angeles area. Hundreds of Marines and thousands of National Guard troops have also been deployed to Southern California.