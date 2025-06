Shirtless man runs onto field at Dodger Stadium during game against Mets

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It happened again! A fan at Dodger Stadium ran onto the field during Wednesday night's game, and it was all caught on video.

The man, who wasn't wearing a shirt, dashed across the field during the eighth inning. Video shows the moment he tried to outrun several security guards.

It didn't take long for the guards to tackle him. The fan was ultimately escorted off the field.

Meanwhile, it wasn't the best night for the Dodgers. The team lost 6-1 to the New York Mets.