$50,000 reward offered in case of man killed in shooting caught on video at South LA gas station

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The mother of a man who was shot and killed at a South Los Angeles gas station issued a tearful plea Wednesday for the suspects to turn themselves in, while police announced a $50,000 reward in the case.

Marquette Deon Scott Jr., 32, of Victorville was killed around 11 p.m. Dec. 3 at a Sinclair station in the 8500 block of South Hoover Street, in a shooting that was captured on surveillance video. Scott died at the scene.

He "was seated inside his parked vehicle when he was approached by an unknown suspect and shot to death," an LAPD statement said. "The suspect(s) involved in this incident remain outstanding, and the motive for this shooting is still under investigation."

Harrowing video from the scene showed two suspects approach the victim's vehicle in a white SUV, then stop, get out, open fire and return to the vehicle and drive away, police said.

"South Bureau Homicide Division detectives generated a reward letter after exhausting all investigative leads and resources," an LAPD statement said. "The reward letter offers $50,000 to anyone with information about the case that may help identify individuals connected to the murder and eventually lead to an arrest and conviction."

Police and family members held a news conference Wednesday morning to publicize the reward and appeal for public help in the case.

Melanie Gammage said the father of four was Christmas shopping when her son was killed.

"He never harmed anyone. He was a loving person. Very happy every day," Gammage said. "He had four beautiful children who wake up and cry every day before they go to school. I can't sleep at night. I can't eat. I just want justice for my child. That would be great."

The shooting may have been random, police said.

"There's someone out there who knows who committed this heinous act," LAPD Capt. Jamie Bennett said. "We need them to have the courage to come forward. As a community, we need to come together. Mr. Scott was merely out shopping for gifts for his kids. He needed fuel for his vehicle, and he was violently gunned down as he sat there getting gas in his car."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD's South Bureau Homicide office at (323) 786-5110, or (877) LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.