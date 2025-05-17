Video shows smash-and-grab burglars crashing car into popular LA sneaker shop

FAIRFAX DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moment several smash-and-grab burglars crashed a car into a popular sneaker store in the Fairfax District.

It happened early Friday morning at Solestage on Fairfax and Rosewood avenues.

The footage shows at least three suspects crashing into the store's gate and ripping items off the shelves.

They dumped the merchandise into what appears to be a large plastic bag and escaped by crawling under the crashed gate, dragging the bag with them.

The suspects left the blue Toyota Camry crashed inside the store.

It's unclear how many items were stolen.

Police are still searching for the suspects, who were all seen wearing hoodies and masks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.