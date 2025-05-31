Viral sensation Savannah Bananas take over Angel Stadium this weekend with two sold out games

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- America's favorite pastime got a new look in Anaheim Friday night!

The best way to describe them is the Harlem Globetrotters for baseball.

The world-famous "banana ball" features dance routines and performances in between a baseball game.

They sold out two games at Angel stadium this weekend.

We caught up with some of the players during their practice.

"It's something I know all of us have dreamed about playing in sold out stadiums, and it's just incredible," player Reese Alexiades from Manhattan Beach said.

"I always wanted to play in this stadium specifically. I grew up coming to games here. My neighbor has season tickets, so I've been to a lot of Angels games. To be able to be here with the Savannah Bananas is surreal," RobertAnthony 'RAC' Cruz from Fontana said.

The Bananas have peeled back the way you think baseball should be played.

The team has gained a bunch of followers on social media through videos of the players' extravagant walk-ups, choreographed dance routines and lots of lip-sync performances.

"To be able to play a game, focus on the fun and not stress so much about the results is a great time, and we're also out here competing. You'll see. It's very high-level baseball, and we're trying to win," Cruz added.

"It's just breaking the fourth wall. We are encouraged to not only fail on the field trying trick plays but also get in the stands and make fans first moments and do things that you would never do on a baseball field," Alexiades added.

And their fans are going bananas over the chance to see them play in person.

"It really elevates the game of baseball. Most kids I feel like can't sit through a normal game for two or three hours, but with these guys and the things they do, it just really gets the kids locked in," Joshua Isleib, a fan from Whittier, said.

"We saw some stuff on TV. We know some people who went to see them. It looked like a pretty good venue to go see, and we got excited. We got in the lottery last November. We got notice of the tickets a couple of months ago, so super excited about coming down here," Mark Damey, another fan from San Jose, said.

The Savannah Bananas got the VIP treatment Wednesday at Disneyland as thousands of fans welcomed them to the Happiest Place on Earth.

The team, especially those with ties to SoCal, say this is an extra special pit stop on the Banana Ball World Tour.

"I'm just extremely blessed and grateful that baseball has brought me here. This is exactly where I need to be," said Alexiades.

The Bananas are playing at Angel Stadium in Anaheim again Saturday night.

You can stream the matchups exclusively on Disney+ and ESPN+.

Disney is the parent company of ESPN, Disney+ and this station.