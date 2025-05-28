"We know who she is now. We have a name. We just want to find out what happened to her."

Woman found dismembered in CA field identified; authorities still looking for cold case suspect

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's office identified the victim of a 1981 San Jose cold case murder as 54-year-old Vivian Moss.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- More than 40 years ago on July 11, 1981, California police found a dismembered torso of a woman, killed by multiple stab wounds.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said the victim was found in an empty field where the VTA Berryessa Transit Center and BART Station parking structure now are in San Jose, California.

"She was unidentified. We didn't know who she was. She had been dismembered, and her killing was unsolved," said Rob Baker, Deputy District Attorney for Santa Clara County.

Now, there is a breakthrough, the DA's office announced Tuesday that forensic genealogy has revealed her to be Vivian Moss.

She was 54 years old at the time she died.

The DA's office said an AI-generated image of Moss was created with help from a fuzzy family photo.

"We wanted to put a name to the face," Baker said.

This is an artificial-intelligence generated image of Vivian Moss, who was murdered in 1981, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office

He said they partnered with forensic genealogists at Parabon NanoLabs, another company, EWU Media, helped fund the work.

In 2024, they let investigators know that they had the name of a potential granddaughter.

"So our investigators at the cold case unit reached out to this granddaughter, and she told us, 'Yeah, in 1981 I was supposed to spend the night at my grandma's house, and she never showed up to pick me up, and I never saw her again,'" said Baker.

With half of the mystery solved, Baker said the family and investigators are hoping someone comes forward with any information that can lead to who killed Moss.

"Does anyone know Vivian Moss, where she might have been, what could have led to this, to her killing? Were there any men or people in her life that maybe were a threat to her?" Baker asked.

Baker said Vivian Moss was an active member of the Mt. Zion Spiritual Church in Oakland. They said she may have worked at an Oakland elementary school at some point before she disappeared.

She was found with religious medallions, the first was round and said "Saint Christopher protect us". The other was oval shaped with the front showing a picture of the Virgin Mary surrounded by the words "Mary conceived without sin. Pray for us who have recourse to thee."

"Please help us find out what happened to Vivian," Baker said, "We know who she is now. We have a name. We just want to find out what happened to her."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Clara County DA's Cold Case Unit at (408) 792-2466 or coldcasetips@dao.sccgov.org