Family-size EX90 SUV spearheads Volvo's EV strategy

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Volvo has been on a path to become an electric car brand. The latest and boldest example is the new EX90, a three-row family-size SUV, built in South Carolina.

This big battery-powered model is designed to help the car maker gear up for an EV future.

"It's going to get us to our goal of being fully electric by 2030," said Gaurang Kalsaria of Volvo Cars USA.

That plan has been revised a bit since last year's launch of the EX90, following a trend in the industry of a slow-down toward ditching internal-combustion vehicles altogether. So, 2030 is still a target year for Volvo, but now 100% electric has been revised to 90%. That's still a lot of EVs.

The EX90 has the goods to please the Volvo faithful, including lots of technology like built-in Google Assistant and many other conveniences. As of now, the only trim level and battery configuration of the vehicle is the Twin Motor Plus, which carries a sticker price of $81,290. Less expensive variants are likely to eventually follow.

And this newest Volvo wears a design that strikes a balance between familiar and fresh.

"Really important for a premium brand, I think, to recognize a Volvo on the road from a distance, day and night. So one of the cues from the exterior side is the headlamp signatures," said Lisa Reeves, a member of the Volvo design team who worked on the EX90

Of course the question with any EV -- what is the driving range? The official EPA estimate is right around 300 miles. Plenty for any family doing local driving, but it could be a challenge on road trips until the public charging infrastructure ramps up. Volvo and the rest of the auto industry are counting on roadside quick charging to be much easier by the end of the decade.

It is a rather ambitious plan for Volvo. By 2030, 90% of the cars they sell will plug in instead of fill up. Of course, that's still five years away. On the other hand, that's only five years away.

One speed bump has hit Volvo's big electric rollout. The EX30, their new small EV, was delayed from its original schedule due to the fact that it's built in China. The company is currently ramping up a factory in Europe to avoid the tariffs on Chinese vehicles. But most EX30s will arrive much later than planned.

"We have very strong pre-orders for that as well, but we haven't seen too many cancellations since we announced the delay," noted Kalsaria.

And Volvo is currently putting more emphasis on plug-in hybrid variations of its familiar models. Buyers not ready to ditch gasoline have Volvo alternatives across the line that use battery power and gas.

Any big switch to alternative power is never guaranteed to be smooth, whether it's for one car maker or the entire industry. But Volvo has laid the foundation to become an all-electric automotive brand - at some point.

