WalkUnitedLA participants step up to fight poverty and honor moms

ABC7, United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Whitworth and ABC7 Eyewitness News reporter Ashley Mackey are back to invite all in LA County to WalkUnitedLA, a signature community family 5K walk/run to step up to fight poverty on Saturday, May 11, 2024, at SoFi Stadium.

Participants can spend their Saturday at the home of the Super Bowl Champions, for WalkUnitedLA, supporting United Way's efforts to power the fight for more afforadable housing, help low-income community college students graduate, and ensure economic mobility for families across the County.

The event this year will also serve as a special Mother's Day Celebration, including photo opportunities and giveaways that honor mothers and mother figures in attendance, whose love and every day contributions help us build stronger communities.

In addition, Rams fans will have the opportunity to meet the Rams 2024 Rookie Class as this will be their first community event they will appear at following the NFL draft.

WalkUnitedLA, formerly known as HomeWalk, is the signature community event for the Los Angeles Rams and will continue to power the movement to end poverty for our unhoused neighbors, students and working families.

Since 2007, HomeWalk, and now WalkUnitedLA has brought together more than 130,000 people from across Los Angeles County and raised over $10 million to end homelessness for over 20,000 of our unhoused neighbors.

This year's WalkUnitedLA Honorary Chairs are Rams players: Steve Avila, Ernest Jones, Kobie Turner and Kyren Williams.

Go to walkunitedla.org for more information.