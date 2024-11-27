24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
SoCal Walmart employee called into work on her day off - drives away a millionaire

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 7:38PM
A Walmart employee in City of Industry bought a Single Double Triple scratcher ticket after her shift and it turned out to be a big winner.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) -- The frustration of being called into work on a holiday soon turned into elation for one Walmart employee in the City of Industry.

Rebecca Gonzalez was sad to go to work on Labor Day because she was missing a family barbeque. She bought a Single Double Triple scratcher ticket after her shift and it turned out to be a big winner.

Gonzalez won the $1 million top prize.

She was able to pay off all her debt and says she and her husband plan to buy a new home. She is still working at Walmart.

"I've only told one person at work, and it was the manager who wanted me to stay late on a holiday," Gonzalez told the California Lottery. "He couldn't believe it."

