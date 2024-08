Warm Gulf waters could help slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby strengthen into Category 1 hurricane

As Tropical Storm Debby moves through the Gulf of Mexico, forecasters are focusing on two potential effects of the storm's slow speed: More time will allow the system to gain strength to become a hurricane, and if it lingers, the Southeast could see huge amounts of flooding rainfall over the next few days.

Authorities in Florida and Georgia are urging residents to prepare as the storm makes its way through the near-record-warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. Debby is expected to continue strengthening and could become a hurricane by Sunday evening after being upgraded to a tropical storm a day prior, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Debby has sustained winds of 60 mph and is located about 155 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center's 8 a.m. ET Sunday update on the storm.

Hurricane conditions are expected to arrive by late Sunday night or Monday morning, with the outer bands of the storm system making their way on shore during the day Sunday.

Track the Storm: Spaghetti models and more maps here

The strengthening storm tracking up the Florida Peninsula's western coast prompted county and state officials to issue a string of voluntary and mandatory evacuation orders as the hurricane center posted hurricane watches and warnings across several parts of the state, including near Tampa and the Big Bend region.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches have also been issued for coastal Georgia and parts of South Carolina, including Charleston.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp have declared states of emergency for their states in advance of the storm's arrival. DeSantis on Sunday said in a news conference that he'd activated the Florida National Guard so it would be poised to assist with humanitarian needs as well as search and rescue.

DeSantis called on residents to finish their preparations and to brace for power outages, "particularly in parts of the state like here in Tallahassee."

"There's going to be a lot of trees that are going to fall down. You're going to have debris. You are going to have power interruption," the governor said, "so just prepare for that."

SEE ALSO | Hurricane Warning in effect for Florida's Big Bend as Tropical Storm Debby approaches

Storm expected to intensify over Gulf



The slower Debby moves and the longer it sits over warm waters, the more likely the storm is to intensify, leading forecasters to predict the storm could peak at a Category 1 hurricane strength just before landfall.

"Conditions are favorable for strengthening over the Gulf of Mexico with warm sea surface temperatures and light shear. Intensification is likely to be slow during the first 12-24 hours, then proceed at a faster rate after the cyclone develops an organized inner core," the National Hurricane Center said.

By early Monday, Debby is expected to move into the Apalachee Bay area of Florida as it moves northward over the Gulf, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The Apalachee Bay area, which includes parts of Taylor, Jefferson, Wakulla, and Franklin counties, can expect to get drenched with heavy rain from Debby on Sunday, increasing the possibility of flash flooding in several spots, the hurricane center said.

In the meantime, county officials have urged residents in communities along Florida's Gulf Coast to evacuate ahead of the storm. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Franklin, Citrus and Levy counties, with voluntary orders issued in Hernando, Taylor and Pasco counties.

Heavy rain could linger for days



As a slow-moving Debby churns along the Georgia-Carolina coastline heading into the new week, it could lead to seemingly endless amounts of rain for days, with totals potentially reaching up to 20 inches.

The heaviest rain totals could even top 30 inches or more depending on how long Debby meanders, with some forecast models showing the storm could linger through at least Thursday. "This rainfall will likely result in areas of considerable flash and urban flooding, with significant river flooding expected," the National Hurricane Center said.

A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture and can dump heavier rain. Warmer oceans can fuel stronger hurricanes, packing a punch with higher storm surge thanks to sea-level rise. Destruction from water - both storm surge and flash flooding from heavy rain - claim the most lives in tropical systems.

With an uptick in the intensity forecast comes an increase in the storm surge forecast. Storm surge is the ocean water pushing inland on the onshore winds of the hurricane. Storm surge flooding above ground could rise to 6 to 10 feet along Florida's Big Bend.

Tampa Bay is expecting 2 to 4 feet of storm surge. Marco Island and other areas of southwest Florida will see 1 to 3 feet of storm surge.

Warmer air and ocean temperatures fueled by human-induced climate change can lead to wetter tropical systems.

The North Florida region nestled between the Panhandle and the rest of the state's peninsula took a devastating hit last August from Category 3 Hurricane Idalia, and now faces a new threat from Debby.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.