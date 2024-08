Watch the 58th annual CMA Awards in November on ABC

Lainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year at the CMAs.

LOS ANGELES -- We now know when the 58th annual CMA Awards will take place this year.

Country music's biggest night will happen on Nov. 20.

Last year, the award show was broadcast live from Nashville and was hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Click here for a full list of the 2023 winners.

Watch the 58th annual CMA Awards this year on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

