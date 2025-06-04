Watch 'The Amateur' starring Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne at home starting June 10

Fans don't need to crack the code for when "The Amateur," starring Rami Malek as CIA agent decoder Charles Heller, comes to digital platforms because a release date has been announced! The 20th Century Studios thriller will be streaming June 10, and will also be available on 4K UHD and Blu-ray starting July 8.

While promoting the film, Malek teased how the movie is different, "It's an action film we haven't seen before. It's filled with surprises and it puts someone at the center that is very unexpected. Hopefully, a lot of people can relate to him."

Laurence Fishburne, who plays CIA veteran Henderson that ends up training Heller, explained, "It has a very, very interesting spin in that it's about a man who is not a field agent. He's not a secret agent, he's not a superhero. He's an average guy. He's above average in terms of his intellect, which is why he works at the CIA. And, he uses his wits and his imagination and resourcefulness and a little bit of training from somebody, me, to go out and seek retribution for his wife's murder."

Having that reaction after losing a loved one is what makes Heller relatable according to Rachel Brosnahan, Malek's character's wife, Sarah, "A lot of people can relate to feeling like they lost somebody and wanting to do something to feel like themselves or to feel powerful again. So, I love watching Heller's journey through this film as an audience member."

Brosnahan isn't the only one impressed by Malek's performance. Caitríona Balfe, who portrayed Inquiline, shared, "I mean, just how amazing Rami is in this, he's wonderful. I think this is such a great vehicle for him. The character Heller is so unique and there's just such an amazing cast of characters around him."

The amazing cast also got to travel to amazing locations to make the movie. Malek revealed the journey was intentional, "We wanted to create one of those globetrotting action films that we long for in the cinema that demands being on the big screen. Shutting down bridges, shutting down train stations, it's one of those films. It takes you all over the world and puts you right in the driver's seat."

Fishburne echoed his co-star's sentiments and appreciated the movie's international adventure, "That's one of the wonderful things about this movie. It has an international feel. We were in London. We were in Paris. We were in Istanbul. We were in Marseilles. We were in Langley, Virginia. We were in D.C. So, it really has an international scope and feeling, and I think people will enjoy that."

